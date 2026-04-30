UP Government Fast-Tracks Relief For Farmers Hit By Bad Weather

The Uttar Pradesh government is expediting compensation for farmers impacted by recent adverse weather conditions, ensuring timely relief and support.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh government accelerates compensation for farmers affected by storms and hailstorms.

Administrative officials directed to promptly assess crop damage and distribute relief to affected farmers.

Fire incidents damaged crops over 111.134 hectares across eight districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Hailstorms impacted crops spread over 38,369.72 hectares in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Unseasonal rainfall damaged crops over 1,358.678 hectares in nine districts, with relief efforts underway.

The Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated the process of compensating farmers affected by recent adverse weather conditions, including storms, fires, hailstorms and excessive rainfall, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Prompt Assessment and Relief Distribution

The government has directed administrative officials to remain active in the field and ensure prompt assessment of crop damage and timely distribution of relief so that no affected farmer is left out, the statement read.

Extent of Crop Damage Due to Fire

It said that in the 2026-27 period, fire incidents have caused crop damage over 111.134 hectares across eight districts -- Barabanki, Ballia, Banda, Maharajganj, Mathura, Pilibhit, Rampur and Sonbhadra.

Of the 668 affected farmers, 51 have so far been provided relief amounting to Rs 1,81,963.

Impact of Hailstorms on Crops

Hailstorms impacted crops spread over 38,369.72 hectares in 13 districts, including Mathura, Jalaun, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Auraiya, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Saharanpur and Unnao, the statement read.

Out of 1,07,104 affected farmers, 23,983 have been given financial assistance totalling Rs 14,92,60,448, it added.

Damage Caused by Excessive Rainfall

In addition, unseasonal and excessive rainfall damaged crops over 1,358.678 hectares in nine districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Gonda, Mathura, Pilibhit and Saharanpur.

Of the 3,920 affected farmers in these areas, 1,849 have received relief worth Rs 1,09,87,132 so far, officials said.

The statement added that the process of crop loss assessment is being expedited, and directions have been issued to ensure that the remaining affected farmers are provided assistance at the earliest.