UP shocker for BJP, INDIA bloc leads in more seats

UP shocker for BJP, INDIA bloc leads in more seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2024 12:58 IST
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was leading in 42 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in 37, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hold hands during a public meeting in Kushinagar on May 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

INDIA constituents Samajwadi Party and the Congress were leading in 34 and eight seats, respectively, the election panel's data for polls to the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state showed.

 

The BJP was leading in 35 seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal in two.

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was leading in one seat.

Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals are Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Kannauj and Mainpuri respectively, Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively.

The BJP's Arun Govil and Hema Malini were also ahead of their rivals in the Meerut and Mathura seats respectively.

Senior BJP leaders Smriti Irani, Ajay Mishra Teni and Maneka Gandhi and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal-Sonelal were trailing in the Amethi, Kheri, Sultanpur and Mirzapur seats respectively.

On the Faizabad seat in Ayodhya district, the BJP's Lallu Singh is trailing by 5,326 votes against the SP's Awadhesh Prasad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Lok Sabha elections 2024 verdict: LEADS/RESULTS
MVA takes slender lead over NDA in Maharashtra
MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise
LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
BJP likely to miss majority mark, allies will matter
