As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was trailing behind Congress's Ajay Rai, is now leading in Varanasi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading from Raebarelli and Wayanad.

Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP facing sexual abuse allegations, is leading from Karnataka's Hassan.