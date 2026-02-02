UP principal suspended for asking students to offer namaz

A principal of a government primary school in Mathura was suspended and an inquiry initiated against him for allegedly asking students to offer namaz, officials said on Monday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The complaint stated that the national anthem was not being sung in the school.

The Basic Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

The inquiry committee is expected to submit its report promptly, after which further action will be taken.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ratan Kirti said a complaint against the headmaster, Jan Mohammad, was received on January 30 from BJP's Naujheel block president Durgesh Chauhan.

According to the complaint, Chauhan claimed that parents of students had approached him alleging that the principal asked students to offer namaz and that the national anthem was not being sung in the school.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Basic Education Department suspended the principal and constituted an inquiry committee, Kirti said.

"The inquiry committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest. Further action will be taken after the report is received," the officer added.