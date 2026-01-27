HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Read Bhagavad Gita with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students

Read Bhagavad Gita with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 27, 2026 15:31 IST

The IPS officer had been in the news in the past after he directed all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits as this will help them lead a "righteous" life.  

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • IPS officer Raja Babu Singh urges madrasa students to read Bhagavad Gita as this will help 'enlighten their path'
  • Singh asked the students and their teachers to develop a concern for environment conservation, scientific temper and tolerance
  • Singh had directed all police training schools in MP to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits

A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh addressed students of a madrasa in Bhopal on the Republic Day, urging them to read Bhagavad Gita along with Quran as this will help "enlighten their path".

Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), spoke to students of the institution based in Doraha village of Sehore distict via video conference.

"The maulana saab of the madrasa is my old friend. He requested me to address the students on Republic Day. I congratulated the students for the education they are receiving, but I asked the students and their teachers to develop a concern for environment conservation, scientific temper and tolerance," Singh told PTI.

 

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994-batch added that he also asked the students "to study Bhagavad Gita along with the Holy Quran as it has been enlightening humanity for centuries."

Singh, who has earlier served as the Inspector General of Border Security Force in Kashmir, said he told the students that India was a vast country and it was the duty of everyone of them to uphold its "integrity and unity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari".

The IPS officer had been in the news in the past after he directed all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits as this will help them lead a "righteous" life. 

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
