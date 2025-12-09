HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP plans 'surgical strike' against infiltrators to boost security

UP plans 'surgical strike' against infiltrators to boost security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 20:03 IST

x

The Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a comprehensive blueprint to carry out a "surgical strike" against infiltrators, aimed at strengthening the state's internal security.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff, 'Padma Vibhushan' General Bipin Rawat on his fourth death anniversary, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, December 9, 2025. Photograph: @myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo

According to an official statement issued in Lucknow on Tuesday, under its zero-tolerance policy, the government has launched a campaign to identify and act against infiltrators.

"This decisive step will not only enhance security but also ensure that government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner," the statement said, emphasising that the focus of the blueprint is to carry out a "surgical strike" against infiltrators.

 

The government plans to identify infiltrators and shift them to detention centres with impenetrable security, making breaches impossible, it said.

This strict action is expected to improve the overall security environment, reduce crime, and increase public trust in governance, the statement read, adding that law and order will be further strengthened, giving citizens a greater sense of safety.

"With Adityanath's firm stance, the crime rate in the state is projected to decline, while police and security agencies will be better equipped to curb illegal activities, especially in border districts," the statement said.

Noting that infiltrators have long exploited government schemes, depriving rightful beneficiaries, the statement said that their identification will ensure that benefits reach those who truly deserve them, preventing misuse of funds and curbing corruption.

"This move will also open new avenues of employment for local youth and workers, creating fairer competition and a more secure environment for job seekers," it noted.

Beyond security and employment, this initiative will improve citizen services. Processes such as passport issuance, verification, and licensing will become faster and more efficient.

According to the statement, cases of fake IDs, fraud, and related crimes will decrease, further strengthening law and order.

"As a result, residents' trust in the government's functioning will grow, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's progress under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership," it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently launched an intensive verification drive to identify and send back illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, living in the state.

The government stressed that the "infiltrators" are using the resources of the state while they belong to the citizens who have a right to them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions
Yogi: Halal products banned as they funded conversions
Yogi wants special task force in Ayodhya in 100 days
Yogi wants special task force in Ayodhya in 100 days
The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon
The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon
SIT to probe 4K UP madrasas receiving foreign funds
SIT to probe 4K UP madrasas receiving foreign funds
Don't let Azamgarh become den of terror: Adityanath
Don't let Azamgarh become den of terror: Adityanath

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Nadda loses his cool at Kharge in Rajya Sabha4:55

Nadda loses his cool at Kharge in Rajya Sabha

'IndiGo back on its feet': CEO says 'sorry' to travellers in video message 3:09

'IndiGo back on its feet': CEO says 'sorry' to travellers...

Indian Cricket team visits Jagannath Temple in Puri2:47

Indian Cricket team visits Jagannath Temple in Puri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO