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UP: Part of bridge collapses due to storm, 6 labourers killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 12:24 IST

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A tragic bridge collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district has claimed the lives of six labourers after a storm caused a section of the under-construction structure to give way.

Bridge collapses in UP's Hamirpur

IMAGE: Part of an under-construction bridge collapses in Hamirpir, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo Grab

Key Points

  • Six labourers died and three were injured in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a bridge under construction collapsed due to a storm.
  • The incident occurred around 3 am when labourers were sleeping on a slab of the bridge.
  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and directed officials to provide treatment for the injured.
  • Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each was announced for the families of the deceased.

Six labourers were killed and three others injured after part of an under-construction bridge collapsed following a storm over the Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district early Friday, officials said.

Details of the Bridge Collapse Incident

The incident occurred around 3 am between Parsani and Kandaur villages when several labourers engaged in the bridge construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of a slab when it suddenly gave way, they said.

 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Investigation and Safety Measures

Hamirpur District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal told reporters that the bridge construction work was being carried out by a private company and the project had been underway for the last two years.

He said all safety arrangements for labourers had been made at the site.

Goyal said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the district administration had issued warnings on Thursday evening regarding strong winds, storms and rainfall.

Announcements were made in villages to alert residents and workers about the adverse weather conditions, he said.

Victims Identified and Rescue Efforts

The deceased were identified as Lokendra (22), Kuldeep Nishad (19), Sawant Yadav (28) and Sabhajeet (30), Pushpendra Chauhan (34), and Rajesh Pal (42), police said.

Three labourers were trapped under a pillar and later rescued. The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Hamirpur.

While describing the loss of lives as 'extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending', Adityanath said on X that instructions had been issued to the district administration to carry out relief and rescue operations swiftly.

According to government officials, the chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lalpura police station Rajesh Kumar Saroj said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and debris removal work was underway to ensure no other worker remained trapped under the rubble.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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