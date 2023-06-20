News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP minister wants mosque in Prayagraj fort removed

UP minister wants mosque in Prayagraj fort removed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 20, 2023 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In controversial remarks, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad has claimed that the mosque situated in the Nishadraj fort in Prayagraj is "illegally constructed" and if it is not removed, people of the Nishad community will "throw it in the Ganga".

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Ballia on Monday.

He said the fort was excavated when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

"At that time, there was no mosque there. There is also a report of the archaeological department regarding the excavation. It means the mosque was built later. It is an illegal mosque," he said.

 

"The fort is the centre of faith of Hindus and Nishads. Will they (Muslims) now do land jihad along with love jihad?" he added.

The fisheries minister, who has often landed in controversies, said lakhs of people come to Prayagraj on the birth anniversary of tribal king Nishad Raj.

"The people will come this time too. They have decided that if the mosque is not removed, they will throw it in the Ganga," he said.

Regarding the large number of deaths in Ballia amid scorching heat, he said it was a "divine disaster".

The government will extend help to the affected after the inquiry committee submits its report, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief
Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief
'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'
'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'
Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?
Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?
Yeh Hai India: Yoga on The High Seas
Yeh Hai India: Yoga on The High Seas
Joe Biden's son charged with tax, weapons offences
Joe Biden's son charged with tax, weapons offences
King recalls one of her greatest moments
King recalls one of her greatest moments
Byju's sacks 1,000 more; count jumps to 3,500
Byju's sacks 1,000 more; count jumps to 3,500
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?

India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?

Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?

Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances