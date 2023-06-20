UP minister wants mosque in Prayagraj fort removed

In controversial remarks, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad has claimed that the mosque situated in the Nishadraj fort in Prayagraj is "illegally constructed" and if it is not removed, people of the Nishad community will "throw it in the Ganga".

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Ballia on Monday.

He said the fort was excavated when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

"At that time, there was no mosque there. There is also a report of the archaeological department regarding the excavation. It means the mosque was built later. It is an illegal mosque," he said.

"The fort is the centre of faith of Hindus and Nishads. Will they (Muslims) now do land jihad along with love jihad?" he added.

The fisheries minister, who has often landed in controversies, said lakhs of people come to Prayagraj on the birth anniversary of tribal king Nishad Raj.

"The people will come this time too. They have decided that if the mosque is not removed, they will throw it in the Ganga," he said.

Regarding the large number of deaths in Ballia amid scorching heat, he said it was a "divine disaster".

The government will extend help to the affected after the inquiry committee submits its report, he added.