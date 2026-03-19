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Hapur Arrests: Gangster Network Operatives Shared Religious Site Details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 09:54 IST

Two individuals with alleged ties to a Pakistan-based gangster network have been apprehended in Hapur for purportedly transmitting images and location data of religious landmarks, sparking fears of a potential terror plot.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two men, Azeem Rana and Azad Rajput, were arrested in Hapur for allegedly sharing sensitive information about religious sites with a Pakistan-based gangster network.
  • The suspects were reportedly in contact with an ISI-backed network linked to Shahzad Bhatti via social media since December 2025.
  • The shared information included photos, videos, and location details of temples and metro stations in Delhi and Greater Noida.
  • Authorities suspect the information was intended for planning a potential terror attack targeting religious places.
  • Multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terrorism Squad, are investigating the case to identify other network members.

Two alleged operatives linked to a Pakistan-based gangster network were arrested from the Dhaulana area of Hapur district for allegedly sending photos, videos and location details of religious sites and key locations to their handlers across the border, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Azeem Rana, a resident of Peeplehda in Dhaulana, and Azad Rajput from Jai village in Meerut district. Dhaulana police arrested both men, and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession, officials said.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rana ran a dry fruits stall at a mall in Delhi, while Rajput worked as a contractor at a pipe factory in Gurugram.

Investigation Details

According to Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, the duo was in contact with an ISI-backed network linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media platforms since December 2025.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to sharing photographs, videos and location details of a metro station area in west Delhi, a nearby temple and adjoining residential colonies with their handlers. They also allegedly sent similar inputs related to a temple in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police said.

The suspects were in regular touch with their handler via social media and messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, and had also conducted reconnaissance of a prominent temple in Delhi, officials added.

Police said the inputs were being shared on instructions from the Pakistan-based handler, raising suspicions of a possible larger conspiracy targeting religious places. Authorities suspect that the information could have been intended for planning a major terror attack, similar to past incidents.

Ongoing Investigation

The arrests were made following inputs from central intelligence agencies. Afterwards, multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), joined the probe and began questioning the accused.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify other members of the network and trace the links of the accused. Police are also verifying local contacts of the duo in the Dhaulana area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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