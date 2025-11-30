HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nanded woman marries corpse after father, brothers kill her lover

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 30, 2025 19:25 IST

A 21-year-old woman showed how deeply she was in love with her boyfriend, who was allegedly killed by her father and two siblings, by 'marrying' his corpse in Maharashtra's Nanded district.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's act at the deceased's home and her call for her kin to be hanged for the killing went viral on social media.

According to police, her boyfriend Saksham Tate (20) was standing with his friends in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight erupted between him and Aanchal's brother Himesh Mamidwar.

 

Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, the official said.

Himesh, his brother Sahil (25) and their father Gajanan Mamidwar (45) were arrested soon after, he added.

On Friday evening, Aanchal arrived at Saksham's house while preparations were on for his final rites.

A distraught Aanchal then 'married' his body claiming it would make their love 'immortal', eyewitnesses said.

Later, speaking to reporters, she also sought capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham.

"I was in love with Saksham for the past three years but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham and now my father and brothers Himesh and Sahil have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged," Aanchal said.

She also told reporters that she planned to stay in Saksham's house from here on.

Police said Saksham and main accused Himesh are both history-sheeters and were once close friends.

The Mamidwar household opposed Aanchal's relationship with Saksham, but the couple's refusal to end it finally culminated in the latter's killing and a dramatic 'wedding', police added.

Six persons have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting and other offences in the case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, the Itwara police station official said.

Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days, he added.

