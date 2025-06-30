HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP family loses second girl child in identical boiling pot accident

UP family loses second girl child in identical boiling pot accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 17:03 IST

x

Tragedy repeated itself in a family in Sonbhadra, eerily in a similar manner, after two years and claimed the life of a girl child on each occasion.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shailendra, a native of Jhansi, and his wife, who run a roadside stall selling street food in the Duddhi bazaar area of Sonbhadra district, lost their one-and-a-half-year-old girl after she accidentally fell into a boiling pot of chickpeas at their home, the police said on Monday.

This incident is strangely similar to another tragedy which the family was struck by two years ago when the couple lost their elder daughter, who, too, fell into a hot cooking vessel.

 

The mishap took place at around 9 am on Friday when Shailendra was preparing chickpeas in a pot for his food stall. While he and his wife were momentarily engaged in other tasks, their toddler daughter, Priya, who was playing near the utensil, accidentally fell into the hot pot, police said.

The child was rushed to the Duddhi Community Health Centre, where doctors referred her to the district hospital for further treatment.

However, despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to her injuries on the same day, officials said.

Shailendra buried her daughter the next day near the banks of the Kanhar River in Duddhi.

He recalled that two years ago, his elder daughter, Saumya, aged around two at the time, also died in similar circumstances after she accidentally fell into a hot pot of utensils.

That, too, was an accident, he said.

Duddhi station house officer Manoj Singh said the incident was not initially reported to the police.

"However, upon receiving information and conducting an inquiry, it was found to be an accident," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies
3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies
Tragedy hits couple as hospital fire claims 4th child
Tragedy hits couple as hospital fire claims 4th child
Birthday ride goes wrong, student killed in SUV mishap
Birthday ride goes wrong, student killed in SUV mishap
6 kids killed after school bus overturns in Haryana
6 kids killed after school bus overturns in Haryana
10 children killed in fire at Jhansi hospital NICU
10 children killed in fire at Jhansi hospital NICU

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

A Pot Of Assam Tea: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever

VIDEOS

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises; Salal dam gates opened2:25

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises;...

CM Yogi welcomes President Murmu at Gorakhpur Airport0:50

CM Yogi welcomes President Murmu at Gorakhpur Airport

Mahira Sharma looks SO HOT! 1:02

Mahira Sharma looks SO HOT!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD