Fresh Delhi crash video shows minor SUV driver, sister blaming biker

IMAGE: Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in a fatal SUV crash in Dwarka, New Delhi, February 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Locals confronted the accused and his sister at the scene, questioning their claims about the motorcyclist's speed.

The 17-year-old driver was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board; his father was also held liable.

The victim's mother alleges reckless driving for social media reels caused her son's death, prompting a police investigation into the possibility of a reel being recorded at the time of the crash.

A fresh video purportedly showing the immediate aftermath of the fatal SUV crash in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker has surfaced on social media, in which the accused driver and his sister can be seen attempting to shift the blame onto the victim when confronted by locals.

The video, claimed to have been recorded by a passerby moments after the February 3 crash, shows victim Sahil Dhaneshra lying motionless on the roadside, while the SUV involved in the accident can be seen nearby after ramming into a taxi following the collision.

In the clip, a large crowd can be seen gathered near the victim's body, while his damaged motorcycle lies mangled in the middle of the road with broken parts scattered across the stretch.

The taxi, which the SUV hit after colliding with the motorcycle, can be seen in a severely damaged state.

The clip also shows locals confronting the accused 17-year-old driver and his sister. At one point, bystanders can be seen attempting to stop the duo from leaving the scene, with one shouting that the driver was trying to escape after killing a man.

The video also captures an argument between the bystanders and the accused's sister, in which she can be heard defending her brother by claiming that the motorcyclist was speeding.

Some locals question how the taxi suffered such heavy damage if it was not driven at a high speed, according to the clip. The accused can be seen attempting to blame the victim for the crash.

Police sources said the video is being examined to verify its authenticity.

Sahil, a final semester BBA student who had discontinued his studies due to financial constraints, was on his way to work when the Mahindra Scorpio N, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old boy, collided head-on with his bike near the Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka.

The accident was reported around 12 noon on February 3.

The SUV later crashed into a stationary taxi, injuring its driver.

The police said the accused initially claimed to be 19 years old but was later found to be a minor after document verification.

He was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. His father was bound down under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly allowing a minor to drive.

The victim's mother, a single parent, has alleged that reckless driving for social media reels led to her son's death, demanding strict punishment for those responsible.

The police are examining whether any reel was being recorded at the time of the crash.