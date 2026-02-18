HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Fresh Delhi crash video shows minor SUV driver, sister blaming biker

Fresh Delhi crash video shows minor SUV driver, sister blaming biker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 21:19 IST

x

In the clip, a large crowd can be seen gathered near the victim's body, while his damaged motorcycle lies mangled in the middle of the road with broken parts scattered across the stretc.

IMAGE: Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in a fatal SUV crash in Dwarka, New Delhi, February 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A video has emerged showing the immediate aftermath of the fatal Dwarka SUV crash that killed a 23-year-old biker, Sahil Dhaneshra.
  • Locals confronted the accused and his sister at the scene, questioning their claims about the motorcyclist's speed.
  • The 17-year-old driver was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board; his father was also held liable.
  • The victim's mother alleges reckless driving for social media reels caused her son's death, prompting a police investigation into the possibility of a reel being recorded at the time of the crash.

A fresh video purportedly showing the immediate aftermath of the fatal SUV crash in Dwarka that killed a 23-year-old biker has surfaced on social media, in which the accused driver and his sister can be seen attempting to shift the blame onto the victim when confronted by locals.

The video, claimed to have been recorded by a passerby moments after the February 3 crash, shows victim Sahil Dhaneshra lying motionless on the roadside, while the SUV involved in the accident can be seen nearby after ramming into a taxi following the collision.

 

In the clip, a large crowd can be seen gathered near the victim's body, while his damaged motorcycle lies mangled in the middle of the road with broken parts scattered across the stretch.

The taxi, which the SUV hit after colliding with the motorcycle, can be seen in a severely damaged state.

The clip also shows locals confronting the accused 17-year-old driver and his sister. At one point, bystanders can be seen attempting to stop the duo from leaving the scene, with one shouting that the driver was trying to escape after killing a man.

The video also captures an argument between the bystanders and the accused's sister, in which she can be heard defending her brother by claiming that the motorcyclist was speeding.

Some locals question how the taxi suffered such heavy damage if it was not driven at a high speed, according to the clip. The accused can be seen attempting to blame the victim for the crash.

Police sources said the video is being examined to verify its authenticity.

Sahil, a final semester BBA student who had discontinued his studies due to financial constraints, was on his way to work when the Mahindra Scorpio N, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old boy, collided head-on with his bike near the Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka.

The accident was reported around 12 noon on February 3.

The SUV later crashed into a stationary taxi, injuring its driver.

The police said the accused initially claimed to be 19 years old but was later found to be a minor after document verification.

He was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. His father was bound down under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly allowing a minor to drive.

The victim's mother, a single parent, has alleged that reckless driving for social media reels led to her son's death, demanding strict punishment for those responsible.

The police are examining whether any reel was being recorded at the time of the crash.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Minor driver's sister shot Delhi crash video, now key to biker death probe
Minor driver's sister shot Delhi crash video, now key to biker death probe
'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father
'He wasn't making reels': Dwarka SUV crash accused's father
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Delhi road crash victim's mother
Son killed by reckless driving for 'reels': Delhi road crash victim's mother
Class 12 student on joyride mows down 6-year-old, injures 4
Class 12 student on joyride mows down 6-year-old, injures 4
Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash
Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

French President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive in Delhi3:56

French President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron...

Twinkle's Neon Green Moment Is Breaking the Internet!0:38

Twinkle's Neon Green Moment Is Breaking the Internet!

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!2:53

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO