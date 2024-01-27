News
UP: Dalit student hit for saying 'Jai Bhim-Jai Bharat'

UP: Dalit student hit for saying 'Jai Bhim-Jai Bharat'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 27, 2024 21:53 IST
Two students allegedly hit a Dalit student, who chanted 'Jai Bhim-Jai Bharat' after finishing his speech at the Republic Day function in a school in Narauli town of this district, police on Saturday said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered based on the student's complaint and the matter is being investigated, they said.

A Class 12 student of Sardar Singh Inter College in Narauli town on the occasion of the Republic Day on Friday gave a speech on Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and then in the conclusion he said 'Jai Bhim-Jai Bharat', police said.

 

Enraged over this, two students of the same school assaulted the Dalit student outside the school gate, they said.

Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar said that there was a fight between three students during a programme in a school in the Baniya Ther police station area.

An FIR has been registered at Baniya Ther police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the circle officer said.

The case is being investigated, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Caste Won't Disappear From India'
'Attacking Dalits is part of Dravidian culture'
'Dalits have realised BJP is not for them'
Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
Ice baths, Yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
Jarange ends fast as Maha govt accepts demands
Raj Dalit boy's death: 'Yet to establish caste angle'

Dalit man's face, body 'smeared with excreta' in MP

