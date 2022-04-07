Five gang-rape accused surrender fearing bulldozer action in UP

Fearing bulldozer action by the police, five men accused of gang rape of a minor girl surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday, the police said.

IMAGE: BJP supporters sit on the bulldozer as they celebrate the party's win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Lucknow, March 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gang-rape took place in the village Jiuli falling under the Ambedkar Nagar police station, Jaitpur area, on March 29, 2022, added the police.

The accused along with their families surrendered at the police station in the morning and apologised for their actions in front of SHO Jaiprakash Singh.

"The five accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered after coming to the police station in Jaitpur, fearing the bulldozer warning, fear of bullets and Ambedkar Nagar police's swift action," tweeted the Ambedkar Nagar police.

Earlier, following the incident and after verification and identification of culprits, the police threatened their families with using bulldozer to raze their homes if they fail to surrender, which yielded the result.