Five gang-rape accused surrender fearing bulldozer action in UP

Five gang-rape accused surrender fearing bulldozer action in UP

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 07, 2022 18:26 IST
Fearing bulldozer action by the police, five men accused of gang rape of a minor girl surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday, the police said.

IMAGE: BJP supporters sit on the bulldozer as they celebrate the party's win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Lucknow, March 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gang-rape took place in the village Jiuli falling under the Ambedkar Nagar police station, Jaitpur area, on March 29, 2022, added the police.

 

The accused along with their families surrendered at the police station in the morning and apologised for their actions in front of SHO Jaiprakash Singh.

"The five accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered after coming to the police station in Jaitpur, fearing the bulldozer warning, fear of bullets and Ambedkar Nagar police's swift action," tweeted the Ambedkar Nagar police.

Earlier, following the incident and after verification and identification of culprits, the police threatened their families with using bulldozer to raze their homes if they fail to surrender, which yielded the result.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Unnao girl's mother fighting polls for a cause
UP: 25% candidates for Phase 1 face criminal cases
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
KV Thomas defies Cong diktat, to attend CPM seminar
Ukraine univs let students intern at local hospitals
'I don't think about breaking records'
Court asks CBI to apologise to Aakar, cancel LOC
The War Against Coronavirus

Cong questions PM's 'silence' on Dalit girl rape case

UP panchayat asks girl to settle rape case with Rs 50k

