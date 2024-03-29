News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death

UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death

Source: PTI
March 29, 2024 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A chief judicial magistrate's court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari being produced in a court in Prayagraj on December 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banda chief judicial magistrate Bhagwan Das Gupta appointed Garima Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate (MP-MLA Court Banda) as the investigating officer in the case, the official said.

 

The CJM has sought the probe report within a month.

The 63-year-old Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" on Thursday evening and died at the hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Afzal Ansari, who is also the Ghazipur MP, on Tuesday alleged that his brother was given slow poison in jail.

"Mukhtar said that he was given a poisonous substance in food in jail. This happened for the second time. Around 40 days ago also he was given poison. And recently, he was again given this (poison) due to which his condition is bad," Afzal Ansari had said.

Afzal Ansari had said that during the virtual hearing of a case in a Barabanki court on March 21, Ansari's lawyer had filed an application in the court alleging that his client had been given "slow poison" in jail due to which his condition was deteriorating.

Earlier, Ansari was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain.

According to the probe order letter, a request was made by the Senior Superintendent, District Jail, Banda on March 28 to nominate an officer for the judicial inquiry into the death of Ansari.

Director General of Prisons SN Sabat had earlier told PTI that there will be a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dead, alert in UP
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dead, alert in UP
Mukhtar Ansari poisoned in jail, alleges brother
Mukhtar Ansari poisoned in jail, alleges brother
Mukhtar Ansari gets lifer in 32-year-old murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets lifer in 32-year-old murder case
IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways
IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways
RJD to contest 26 LS seats, ally Cong 9 in Bihar
RJD to contest 26 LS seats, ally Cong 9 in Bihar
Bhojshala survey enters Day 8, security tightened
Bhojshala survey enters Day 8, security tightened
Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr
Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mukhtar Ansari: A career in crime and politics

Mukhtar Ansari: A career in crime and politics

Mukhtar Ansari subjected to slow poisoning: Son

Mukhtar Ansari subjected to slow poisoning: Son

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances