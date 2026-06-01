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Home  » News » Man Arrested In UP For Links To Pak Terror Network

Man Arrested In UP For Links To Pak Terror Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 19:26 IST

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The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested a man with alleged links to a Pakistan-based terror network, highlighting concerns over ISI's attempts to radicalise and recruit Indian youths through social media.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests man from Azamgarh for alleged terror network links.
  • Accused linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Pakistan's ISI.
  • Arrest follows intelligence inputs on attempts to radicalise Indian youths.
  • Pakistan using social media to connect with and radicalise Indian youths for terrorist activities.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Azamgarh for allegedly working for a terror network linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Monday.

Arrest and Identification of the Accused

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Khudadadpur village under Nizamabad police station limits in Azamgarh district, they said.

 

He was arrested following intelligence inputs about alleged attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to radicalise Indian youths and recruit them for anti-national activities, the officials added.

Details of the Terror Network

In a statement, the ATS said it had received intelligence that "Pakistan, in collaboration with the ISI and terrorist organisations, was using the terror network of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti to connect with Indian youths through social media platforms, radicalise them and use them as sleeper cells for terrorist activities."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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