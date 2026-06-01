Man Arrested In UP For Links To Pak Terror Network

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested a man with alleged links to a Pakistan-based terror network, highlighting concerns over ISI's attempts to radicalise and recruit Indian youths through social media.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests man from Azamgarh for alleged terror network links.

Accused linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Pakistan's ISI.

Arrest follows intelligence inputs on attempts to radicalise Indian youths.

Pakistan using social media to connect with and radicalise Indian youths for terrorist activities.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Azamgarh for allegedly working for a terror network linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Monday.

Arrest and Identification of the Accused

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Khudadadpur village under Nizamabad police station limits in Azamgarh district, they said.

He was arrested following intelligence inputs about alleged attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to radicalise Indian youths and recruit them for anti-national activities, the officials added.

Details of the Terror Network

In a statement, the ATS said it had received intelligence that "Pakistan, in collaboration with the ISI and terrorist organisations, was using the terror network of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti to connect with Indian youths through social media platforms, radicalise them and use them as sleeper cells for terrorist activities."