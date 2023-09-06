News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC rejects plea to ask govt to stop 'fraudulent conversions'

SC rejects plea to ask govt to stop 'fraudulent conversions'

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to the Centre to take steps to curb fraudulent religious conversions in the country.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

”Why should the court enter into this thicket? How can the court issue a writ of mandamus to the government,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

 

The lawyer, appearing for Karnataka-based PIL petitioner Jerome Anto, said Hindus and minors are being targeted and they are being converted "fraudulently".

”If there is a live challenge and someone is prosecuted then we can entertain,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL. 

”What kind of PIL is this? PIL has become a tool and everyone is coming up with petitions like these,” it said.

On being argued where the petitioner should go with this kind of grievance, the bench said, “We are not in advisory jurisdiction. (The plea is) Dismissed.” 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
18 held under anti-conversion law in UP's Azamgarh
18 held under anti-conversion law in UP's Azamgarh
Conversion accused found with 30 Pak numbers in phone
Conversion accused found with 30 Pak numbers in phone
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
India's Discoveries Haven't Received Attention...
India's Discoveries Haven't Received Attention...
Amid Bharat row, Tharoor has new name for INDIA
Amid Bharat row, Tharoor has new name for INDIA
Will David Warner set the World Cup stage ablaze?
Will David Warner set the World Cup stage ablaze?
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Conversions: SC shield for UP Christian society chief

Conversions: SC shield for UP Christian society chief

UP babu accused of religious conversion, SIT to probe

UP babu accused of religious conversion, SIT to probe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances