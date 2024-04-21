News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Unwell' Rahul Gandhi to miss INDIA rally in Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 21, 2024 15:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was set to participate in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) rally in Ranchi, will not be able to attend as he 'took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present', party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during an election rally in Amroha on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Ramesh said.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present," Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said.

 

"Congress president Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji is of course attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Satna," he said.

Besides Kharge, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc INDIA.

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
