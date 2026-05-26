'Unwarranted': India rejects Kashmir mention in China-Pak statement

The joint statement was issued during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on May 25, 2026. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

Key Points India strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent China-Pakistan joint statement issued during Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 'have been, are and will always remain' integral parts of India.

India also opposed references to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, asserting that some CPEC projects pass through Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

New Delhi said it rejects any attempt by other countries to legitimise Pakistan's control over territories in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The MEA further dismissed references to 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' between China and Pakistan, arguing the two countries do not share a boundary relevant to such cooperation.

India on Tuesday strongly rejected 'unwarranted' references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, reiterating that the Union Territory and Ladakh 'have been, are and will' remain an integral part of the country and that no other nation has the locus standi to comment on it.

India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan," he said.

The joint statement was issued during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," Jaiswal said.

He was responding to media queries on the issue.

India objects to CPEC projects in PoK

India also criticised the mentioning of projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the joint statement, and said New Delhi rejects any moves to reinforce or legitimise Islamabad's illegal occupation of territories.

The CPEC passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

"As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India's sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Jaiswal said this has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times.

"We have also seen references to the so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' between China and Pakistan. As the two countries do not share any boundary, the question of so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' does not arise," he said.

"India has never recognised the so-called 1963 boundary agreement between Pakistan and China," he added.