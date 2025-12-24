HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'You killed Hadi': Kin makes big allegation against Yunus govt

'You killed Hadi': Kin makes big allegation against Yunus govt

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 12:58 IST

x

Days after Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi died after being shot in the head in Dhaka, his brother has accused a section within the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating the assassination to derail the upcoming national election in February.

IMAGE: Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in Dhaka. Photograph: Mehedi Hasan/Reuters

"Osman was killed when you are in govt, so you cannot shrug off your responsibility. You will have to face justice. If you think you will leave the country after two months, it won't be possible," Bangladeshi media quoted Sharif Omar Hadi.

"You killed Hadi and now you are using his death to derail the election process in Bangladesh," Osman Hadi's brother added.

 

Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

The 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday. Hadi was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

The interim government of Muhammad Yunus staged a nationwide mourning for Hadi's death on Saturday and said no stone would be left unturned to track down his killers as violence erupted in Dhaka and other major cities afresh over the attack and subsequent death.

AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Yunus Government Has Given Space To Pakistanis'
'Anti-India Sentiment Was Extremely High'
'Anti-India Sentiment Was Extremely High'
After Hadi, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head
After Hadi, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head
Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader
Anti-India slogans raised at funeral of slain B'deshi leader
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'
'Difficult To Trust Yunus Govt In Dhaka'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Hrithik Roshan, his sons attend Eshaan Roshan's wedding reception0:40

Hrithik Roshan, his sons attend Eshaan Roshan's wedding...

Unnao rape victim, mother protest at India Gate over Delhi HC sentence suspension2:33

Unnao rape victim, mother protest at India Gate over...

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its heaviest payload ever 5:29

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO