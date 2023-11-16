News
Rediff.com  » News » UNSC votes for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza

UNSC votes for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 16, 2023 09:39 IST
In a significant move, the United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution calling for a series of humanitarian pauses in Gaza, CNN reported.

IMAGE: Smoke rises above Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, on November 15, 2023. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

The resolution received support from twelve states during the session held on Wednesday, while the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom chose to abstain from the vote.

 

The adopted resolution emphasises the need for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners', as reported by CNN.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the resolution, characterising it as a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas, and other armed groups.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, stated, "The UN Security Council just sent a rare and powerful message to Israel, Hamas and other armed groups that compliance with international humanitarian law is non-negotiable.

"So far, there has been widespread disregard for civilians by all parties. That the US finally stopped paralysing the council on Israel and Palestine so this resolution on the plight of children in Gaza could move forward should be a wake-up call to Israeli authorities that global concern, even among its allies, is strong."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
