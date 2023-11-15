IDF delivers supplies to Gaza hospital that it is attacking

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that its forces are operating in what was described as a targeted manner at Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

IMAGE: Medics look at the damages in the smoke-filled wards inside Al Shifa hospital following an Israeli raid, in Gaza City, on November 15, 2023. Photograph: Gaza Ministry Of Health/Handout via Reuters

While under fire, the IDF forces delivered medical equipment, incubators and baby food on behalf of the State of Israel to the hospital.

Medical teams of the IDF, together with Arabic-speaking soldiers, are present in the field to make sure that the medical equipment reach those who need it.

The activity, said the IDF, takes place in a specific complex at the hospital, where it has intelligence information indicating terrorist activity by Hamas.

Before entering the hospital, Israeli forces encountered explosives and terrorist squads and a firefight ensued in which terrorists were eliminated.

Also, on Tuesday, fighters from the Nahal infantry brigade and others raided the training base of the terrorist organisation Hamas, where they found tunnel shafts, dozens of weapons and means of warfare of various types, including rockets and RPGs, classrooms and intelligence materials.

In addition, IDF aircraft identified a number of terrorists who came out of a building with an anti-tank missile launcher in the north of the Gaza Strip, carrying bags suspected of being explosives and placed them in the path of Israeli forces.

The aircraft followed the terrorists and eliminated two of them.

The IDF also coordinated large-scale hospital evacuations and kept lines of communication open with hospital administration.

"We call upon all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender," the IDF said.

The IDF on Tuesday announced that it is coordinating the transfer of incubators from Israel to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, reported The Times of Israel.

Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza City have complained of fewer supplies and patient deaths due to the Israel-Hamas war, which has pressured Israel to put more effort into protecting Gazan civilians caught in the crossfire, The Times of Israel reported.