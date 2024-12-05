News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Unnao rapist Kuldeep Sengar gets interim bail

Unnao rapist Kuldeep Sengar gets interim bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 05, 2024 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Thursday granted a two-week interim bail on medical grounds to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is serving life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

IMAGE: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh suspended the sentence for the time being and directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for his medical evaluation and must remain in the capital once discharged.

"Considering the history of the case as also the medical condition of the applicant, it is directed that the applicant will be released on interim bail for two weeks and he shall seek admission in AIIMS Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said.

 

The court sought a report from the medical board of AIIMS and listed the matter for hearing on December 20.

Sengar is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. His plea for interim bail in that case is still pending before another bench of the high court.

Sengar sought interim bail on the grounds that he was suffering from various ailments, like cataract, that required urgent attention.

The plea was opposed by the victim's lawyer as well as the CBI.

Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the main Unnao rape case is pending in the high court.

He has sought quashing of the December 2019 judgement of the trial court which sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 10 lakh, in connection with the case of custodial death of the rape victim's father. The court had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and five others.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in a case under the Arms Act. He died in custody on April 9, 2018.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 cops to be booked in rape case against Sengar
3 cops to be booked in rape case against Sengar
India is profoundly sick and I don't know if it will get better
India is profoundly sick and I don't know if it will get better
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case
Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 Identified
Sambhal violence: 33 accused arrested, 400 Identified
Rohit confirms India's batting order
Rohit confirms India's batting order
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
EV sales down 12% in Nov after festival-driven rush
EV sales down 12% in Nov after festival-driven rush
More like this
Why the law never caught up with Kuldeep Sengar
Why the law never caught up with Kuldeep Sengar
Rape charges framed against Unnao MLA
Rape charges framed against Unnao MLA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances