How Police Unravelled The Murder Of A Missing Woman

Kanpur police have cracked the case of a missing 21-year-old woman, revealing she was allegedly murdered by a private hospital owner and his nephew, who then dumped her body in Bulandshahr to conceal the heinous crime.

Key Points Kanpur police solved the missing woman's case, revealing she was murdered by a hospital owner and his nephew.

The victim had filed a harassment complaint against the hospital owner, Devkant Uttam, two days before her disappearance.

Uttam's nephew, Vivek Patel, confessed to strangling the woman with Uttam and dumping her body in Bulandshahr.

An unidentified, decomposed body found earlier in Bulandshahr is believed to be the victim's.

Both accused are in custody, and investigations are ongoing, exploring a possible relationship motive.

Police in Kanpur have solved the case of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing for two weeks, revealing she was allegedly murdered by a private hospital owner and his nephew from Unnao. The accused reportedly dumped her body in Bulandshahr to conceal the crime.

The woman was believed to be in a relationship with Devkant Uttam, who owns a private hospital in Unnao. She had previously filed a harassment complaint against him at Kotwali police station in Unnao on May 19, just two days before her disappearance.

Confession Unveils Gruesome Details

The crime's details emerged after Uttam's nephew, Vivek Patel, an ambulance driver, allegedly confessed to the murder during police interrogation. Patel claimed that he and Uttam strangled the woman to death, transported her body via the Ganga Expressway, and disposed of it in the Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr district.

A police team from Barra, accompanied by the woman's family, has travelled to Bulandshahr to retrieve evidence and confirm the victim's identity. Uttam surrendered to Barra Police on Tuesday.

Investigation Into Disappearance and Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhry stated that the victim's mother, Pinki, a widow residing in Karrahi, Barra, filed a complaint on May 24. She alleged her daughter had been abducted by Uttam and Patel with the intent to murder. The deceased had filed a harassment complaint against Uttam on May 19. Two days later, Patel allegedly messaged her to meet. The woman informed her mother about the meeting but never returned home.

During the investigation, Patel was detained at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where he was admitted with a gunshot wound. Investigators suspect he may have shot himself to mislead police and divert suspicion. During interrogation, Patel allegedly confessed to strangling the woman with Uttam and then transporting her body by car to Jahangirabad, where they left it by the roadside.

Body Recovery and Ongoing Probe

Subsequent inquiries revealed that an unidentified, highly decomposed female body had previously been recovered in Jahangirabad and a post-mortem conducted. However, due to its advanced state of decomposition, the body could not be identified at the time.

DCP Chaudhry confirmed that both accused are in custody and undergoing interrogation. The vehicle allegedly used in the crime has been identified, and efforts are underway to recover it. "Every aspect of the case is being investigated thoroughly. Strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved," he affirmed. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible relationship angle as the motive, though other motives and the potential involvement of additional individuals are also being explored.