Unmarried couples no longer welcome: OYO changes rules

Unmarried couples no longer welcome: OYO changes rules

By Roopashree Nair
Listen to Article
January 05, 2025 13:58 IST

Travel booking major OYO has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels, starting from Meerut, introducing guidelines effective this year whereby unmarried couples will no longer be welcome to check in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @oyorooms on X

Under the revised policy, all couples will be asked to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in, including for bookings made online.

OYO has empowered its partner hotels' discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgement, aligning with local social sensibility, the company said.

 

OYO has given the directive to its partner hotels in Meerut to ensure this with immediate effect.

Based on ground feedback, the company may expand this to more cities, people familiar with the policy change said.

"OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups especially in Meerut urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check-in at OYO hotels," they said.

Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India, told PTI, "OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically."

The initiative is a part of OYO's programme to transform outdated perception and project itself as a brand providing safe experience for families, students, business, religious and solo travellers, the company said.

Additionally, the programme aims to encourage longer stays and repeat bookings, enhancing customer trust and loyalty.

Roopashree Nair
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
