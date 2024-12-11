News
Home  » News » Assam woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez

Assam woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 11, 2024 20:46 IST
In a case of moral policing, a woman was socially ostracized and fined Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez in Darrang district of Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

Image is used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to an official of the district commissioner's office, the incident took place in Gongajani Kuwori village in Sipajhar revenue circle area recently.

The woman, identified as Meghali Das, on Wednesday filed complaints with the police and civil administration, and officials are likely to visit the village on Thursday to look into the matter.

 

"I have been ostracized and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for wearing salwar-kameez... I run a small shop and since I need to bring commodities from the market, I prefer wearing salwar to a mekhela-sador (traditional Assamese dress) or saree," she told reporters here.

Das said that the villagers objected to her wearing salwar-kameez and took the decision in a kangaroo court held at a local temple premises on Sunday.

"We are not being allowed to visit the houses of other people in the village. My three children have also been told not to go to shops, let alone visit other villagers. Villagers have also asked their children to not speak to my children at school," she added.

Despite the decision of the villagers, the affected woman vowed to continue wearing salwar-kameez as it is convenient for her work.

Meanwhile, the villagers admitted that a fine was imposed on Das for wearing salwar-kameez and jeans, but alleged that the woman was also involved in many illegal activities, including selling fake gold and illegally bottled alcohol at her shop.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
