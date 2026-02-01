Union Budget 'lacklustre,' fails farmers and youth: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the budget speech given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also "non-transparent" as it gave no idea of the budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Selja Kumari and other MPs listen to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026 speech in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, February 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab/Sansad TV

The Congress on Sunday trashed the Union Budget, saying it was "totally lacklustre" and fell woefully short of the hype that was generated around it as it offers nothing for the farmers or for providing employment to the youth.

"While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 minutes that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes," he said.

Another Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said this budget is not for common people, but for big corporates and wondered how people can welcome it as there is nothing in it.

"How can people welcome this budget, there is nothing in it. It is completely hollow," he said.

He also said that the budget has given nothing to Kerala as the government has been promising an AIIMS for the southern state for several years, which is very good in health and tourism sectors.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on X, "Budget2026 is Politically directionless. Policywise bankrupt. Technical Mumbo Jumbo, Zero Substance ! Lots of Committees, Zero Deliverables!"

"Not a word for farmers. Not a word for Unemployed Youth. Not a word for labour. Not a word for SC, ST, OBC's. Not a word for workers. Not a word for social sectors. Not a word for Opposition ruled states. Reform Express derailed even before leaving the station," he said.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the budget is "most disappointing" as it offers nothing to farmers, youth or the country's economy.

"The faces of the ruling party show that there cannot be a more disappointing budget than this, which has cheated people. In the nine budgets of FM, it is the most disappointing. It offers nothing for the farmers, for providing employment to the youth and for the country's economy.

"Overall, it offers a toy which does not even have sound. The Sensex has collapsed and speaks the story of this budget. The MSME sector which was supposed to be saved, will feel more suffocated. It is one which has cheated people and given disappointment to the country," he told reporters.

In her speech, Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year.

She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The budget came in the backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs and slowdown in exports.

This is the third budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.