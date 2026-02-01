FM allocates Rs 95,000 cr for VB-G RAM G, Rs 30,000 cr for MGNREGA

The total expenditure on the MGNREGA programme, as per the revised estimates from 2025-26, was Rs 88,000 crore, while initially, a sum of Rs 86,000 crore was allocated.

IMAGE: Congress workers stage a protest against the central government's decision to repeal the MGNREGA at Bapu Vatika ground to Lok Bhawan, in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points VB-G RAM G will replace the MGNREGA scheme, promising 125 days of work per year.

The total allocation for the Department of Rural Development is Rs 1,94,368.81 crore.

Allocations have also been made for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

As the VB-G RAM G scheme is set to be rolled out, the Centre has allocated Rs 95,692.31 crore for it, while an allocation of Rs 30,000 crore has been made for the MGNREGA.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G), which promises 125 days of work in a year, will replace the two-decade-old UPA-era rural employment scheme framed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

The MGNREGA scheme will continue till the VB-G RAM G is implemented, and the pending works are completed, Rural Development Ministry officials have said.

According to the Budget documents, the total allocation for the Ministry' Department of Rural Development, is Rs 1,94,368.81 crore, marginally higher than in the last fiscal -- Rs 1,86,995.61 crore, as per the revised estimates.

The allocation for the Department of Land Resources for 2026-27 is Rs 2,654.33. In 2025-26, Rs 2,651 were allocated for this department, while the revised estimate puts the expenditure figure at Rs 1,757.4 crore.

The total expenditure on the MGNREGA programme, as per the revised estimates from 2025-26, was Rs 88,000 crore, while initially, a sum of Rs 86,000 crore was allocated.

The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for 2026-27 is Rs 19,000 crore, the same as in 2025-26. As per the revised estimate, the spending in the last fiscal was Rs 11,000 crore.

For the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the allocation for 2026-27 is RsÂ 19,200 crore, while it was Rs 19,005 crore last year, and the spending was RsÂ 16,000 crore as per the revised estimate.

Rs 54,916.70 crore have been earmarked this year for the Pradhan MantriÂ Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). In the last Budget, this amount was Rs 54,832.00, and the revised estimate pegged the expenditure at Rs 32,500.01 crore.

A revised estimate is the updated projection of the government's expenditure based on actual trends.