Home  » News » 'Unheard in a democracy': EC reacts to Cong's statement

'Unheard in a democracy': EC reacts to Cong's statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 09, 2024 16:54 IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday dubbed the 'Haryana results unacceptable' statement of senior Congress leaders as 'unheard in the rich democratic heritage' of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera address a press conference on assembly poll results, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC said such remarks by party leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera move towards 'an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people' expressed in accordance with the statutory and regulatory electoral framework.

The Commission said it has also noted the statements of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, terming the Haryana results as 'unexpected' and that the party proposes to analyse the same and approach the EC with its complaints.

 

The EC said it has received a request seeking a meeting time for a 12-member official INC delegation, including those who made the 'results unacceptable' statement.

'Proceeding on a fair assumption that the statement of the party president is the formal party position on the electoral outcome, the ECI has agreed to meet the delegation today at 6 pm ...,' the letter to Kharge said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

