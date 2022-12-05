Under CJI Chandrachud, SC to organise first-ever hackathon

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will organise its first 'hackathon' event to identify innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process from 'filing to listing' of judicial matters.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

A statement from the top court said a notification would be published very soon.

"Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has directed to organise a 'Hackathon' event in the Supreme Court, which would be a novel event in the history of this court. This will be an event wherein duty holders, stakeholders and beneficiaries shall engage in collaborative brainstorming, with a goal to bring in evolution by inclusion of new methodology for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box open innovative ideas," it said.

The statement said the event will be organised under the supervision and guidance of Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association will also be invited to participate in the event and provide insights by way of their suggestions for the improvement of the system.

It said suggestions will also be sought from the officials of the registry as well as the law clerks deputed in the residential offices of the Chief Justice of India and the judges of the Supreme Court.

The best 18 suggestions and innovative ideas will be identified and the participants will be accorded the opportunity to deliver a presentation, the statement said.

"The procedure to apply for the event along with the link for online submission of applications would be indicated therein. The applicant/participant would be required to briefly suggest the change/innovation, which in his/her opinion, will bring further efficiency in the existing processes of filing of cases to listing thereof," it said.

The statement further said that the winner and the runner-up of the hackathon will be felicitated.

"Larger hackathons are proposed to be organised in future also under the aegis of various committees of judges of the Supreme Court on the various topics of importance for the efficient functioning of the judicial system," it added.