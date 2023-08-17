News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Unacademy sacks teacher who asked to vote for educated candidates

Unacademy sacks teacher who asked to vote for educated candidates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 17, 2023 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Edtech firm Unacademy has sacked a teacher, identified as Karan Sangwan, who appealed students to vote for educated candidates.

IMAGE: Former Unacademy teacher Karan Sangwan. Photograph: Screen grab

Sangwan has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19.

 

"From the past few days a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy my several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them I have to also face consequences," Sangwan said.

In the controversial video mentioned by Sangwan, he appealed to students to vote for educated candidates next time.

The former teacher at the edtech firm shared with his students that his job has been terminated.

Unacademy did not comment on the queries in this regard.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If Modi was educated, he wouldn't have...: Kejriwal
If Modi was educated, he wouldn't have...: Kejriwal
The MP with an IIT and IIM degree
The MP with an IIT and IIM degree
This man believes Modi's degrees are fake
This man believes Modi's degrees are fake
WC Chess: Praggnanandhaa defeats compatriot Erigaisi
WC Chess: Praggnanandhaa defeats compatriot Erigaisi
Rivaba Jadeja gets into verbal spat with BJP MP, mayor
Rivaba Jadeja gets into verbal spat with BJP MP, mayor
Antim one win away from 2nd World Championship title
Antim one win away from 2nd World Championship title
World Cup: 'Sky, Ishan best replacement options'
World Cup: 'Sky, Ishan best replacement options'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'No guarantee only educated people can run govt well'

'No guarantee only educated people can run govt well'

Display PM's degree at new Parl bldg's entrance: Raut

Display PM's degree at new Parl bldg's entrance: Raut

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances