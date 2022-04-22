News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Umar Khalid's speech 'obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable': Delhi HC

Umar Khalid's speech 'obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable': Delhi HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2022 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Friday said the speech given by Umar Khalid, which forms the basis of a case against him for a larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of February 2020, was obnoxious and prima facie not acceptable, and sought the Delhi Police's response on his plea seeking bail in the case.

A bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul said that certain statements in the speech were "offensive per se" and gave an impression that only one institution fought for the independence of the country.

The court granted three days to the Delhi Police, represented by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, to file its short reply to the bail application filed in the case under the stringent UAPA and listed the case for further hearing on April 27.

A part of the speech given by Khalid in Amravati in February 2020 was read out by his counsel before the bench also comprising Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Referring to Khalid's remarks that jab aapke purvaj dalali kar rahe the (When your ancestors were brokering), the court said, "This is obnoxious. These expressions being used, don't you think they incite people?"

"There are no qualms against free speech but what are you saying," observed the court.

"This is offensive per se. You said it at least five times...Don't you think it foments religious ferment between groups? Did Gandhi Ji ever employ this language ? Did Bhagat Singh employ this language against the English? Is this what Gandhi ji taught us that we can use such intemperate language against people and their 'purvaj'?" questioned the court.

 

The court asked if free speech can extend to "obnoxious statements" and if the speech did not attract the law against promoting enmity between religious groups.

"Can free speech extend to making these obnoxious statements? Does it not attract sections 153 A and section 153 B (of IPC)? Prima facie this is not acceptable," it said.

"It is very easy to invoke Bhagat Singh but difficult to emulate him... There was a gentleman who was eventually hanged .... He stayed there..., he did not run away. You are saying you weren't even there," stated the court.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for the petitioner, said the Amravati speech was made in the context of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia.

He also said that speech did not have any "reaction" and did not incite violence.

The senior lawyer sought bail on grounds that Khalid was not present when the violence broke out, no money was recovered from him and the case is based on cooked up statements.

The court stated that for the offence of conspiracy, the accused need not be present at the place of the offence.

The senior lawyer informed the court that the present FIR was "premised" on certain portions of the speech.

"We are not surprised", said the court.

Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

On March 24, the trial court had denied bail to Khalid, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against him were prima facie true.

The trial court had noted from the charge sheet that there was a premeditated conspiracy of a disruptive 'chakka jam' and a preplanned protest at 23 different sites which was to escalate to confrontational 'chakka jam' and incitement to violence and resulting in riots.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'
'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'
Advocacy against CAA not crime, Khalid tells court
Advocacy against CAA not crime, Khalid tells court
'We will be paying the cost for decades'
'We will be paying the cost for decades'
E-wallets fast becoming the cards of choice
E-wallets fast becoming the cards of choice
Fodder scam: Lalu gets bail in Doranda Treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu gets bail in Doranda Treasury case
D-Street in bear hug; Sensex tumbles over 714 points
D-Street in bear hug; Sensex tumbles over 714 points
Jahangirpuri locals offer namaz amid heavy security
Jahangirpuri locals offer namaz amid heavy security
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'My name is Umar Khalid, but I'm not a terrorist'

'My name is Umar Khalid, but I'm not a terrorist'

Plea to produce Umar Khalid in handcuffs rejected

Plea to produce Umar Khalid in handcuffs rejected

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances