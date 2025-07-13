HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ULFA claims missile attack on camps along Myanmar border

ULFA claims missile attack on camps along Myanmar border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 13, 2025 18:23 IST

The proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULF-I) on Sunday claimed drone and missile attacks on its camps along the Myanmar border by the Indian Army, though there was no confirmation about the development from the armed forces.

IMAGE: Security personnel after an encounter with suspected ULFA-I militants in Tinsukia district of Assam. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ULFA-I, in a press statement, said the attacks were carried out with drones in the early hours at several mobile camps.

Nayan Asom alias Nayan Medhi, who was the 'chairman' of its 'lower council', was killed in the attacks, while around 19 others were injured, the outlawed outfit claimed.

When contacted, a defence spokesperson here told PTI that there was no information of any such incident.

 

"There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The ULFA-I, in another statement, later claimed that missiles were launched at its camp when the last rites of its slain leader were being performed.

The outfit said two other senior leaders, 'brigadier' Ganesh Asom and 'colonel' Pradip Asom, were killed in the second round of attacks, while several other members as well as civilians were injured.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied involvement of the state police or any attack from its soil, stating that 'things will be clearer towards the evening'.

"The Assam Police is not involved in it and no attack has been carried out from our soil," he told reporters on the sidelines of an official visit to Golaghat district.

He said in case of such operations, the army comes out with a statement, but nothing has been issued so far.

"More information is required on the matter I think it will be clearer by evening," Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, added. -- PTI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
