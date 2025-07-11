HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Show me one photo of any...: NSA Doval's dare on Op Sindoor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 11, 2025 14:08 IST

India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them during Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Friday, taking pride in India's capability and technological abilities in neutralising the threats from across the border.

IMAGE: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval speaks at the 62nd convocation ceremony of the IIT Madras. Photograph: ANI on X

The precision was to the point where India knew who was where and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said.

 

"Thereafter, they said Pakistan did this and so on. Can you tell me of one image or photograph that shows any damage to India?" Doval asked while speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of the IIT Madras. 

WATCH: NSA Ajit Doval slams foreign media for their reportage on Op Sindoor

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
