HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ukraine accuses Russia of 'disinformation operation' in India

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'disinformation operation' in India

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 14:47 IST

x

In an official statement, the embassy criticised remarks by the Russian foreign ministry, alleging that Moscow was attempting to manipulate information and interfere in India's internal processes.

Russia runs disinformation campaign in India: Ukraine

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in New York on September 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ukraine has accused Russia of spreading fabricated claims in India about the detention of Ukrainian citizens.
  • Kyiv alleges Kremlin-linked actors planted false intelligence to influence Indian authorities.
  • The embassy said such actions show disregard for India's sovereignty and democratic institutions.
  • Indian police have reportedly found no evidence of Ukrainian-linked terror activity so far.
  • Ukraine has called for a fair investigation and expressed willingness to cooperate with Indian authorities..

The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday accused Russia of conducting a 'disinformation operation' in India by circulating what it described as fabricated claims about the detention of Ukrainian citizens.

In an official statement, the embassy criticised remarks by the Russian foreign ministry, alleging that Moscow was attempting to manipulate information and interfere in India's internal processes.

The embassy claimed that allegations about Ukrainian 'terrorists' were based on fabricated inputs.

 

It said Kremlin-linked actors had passed 'concocted' information -- allegedly originating from Russian security agencies -- to Indian authorities, describing it as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign.

Russia's actions reflect 'profound disregard' for India's sovereignty: Ukraine

Accusing Moscow of trying to draw India into its geopolitical agenda, the embassy said such actions reflect a 'profound disregard' for India's sovereignty and democratic institutions.

"India is a sovereign democratic state, and its judicial system cannot be influenced by external political instructions," the statement said, while criticising Russian judicial institutions as politically driven.

The embassy also referred to the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued in March 2023 against Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes, including the deportation of civilians from Ukraine.

It further accused Russia of destabilising activities globally through private military networks such as the Wagner Group, citing sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Ukraine backs Indian probe, raises regional concerns

Highlighting regional concerns, Ukraine pointed to Russia's defence cooperation with Myanmar, including the supply of fighter jets and helicopters, and warned that such actions contribute to instability.

At the same time, the embassy cited Indian law enforcement to question the allegations.

Referring to a statement by Stephen Lalrinawma, Superintendent of Police, CID (Special Branch), Mizoram, it said no suspects had been intercepted and no terror-related activity linked to Ukrainian nationals had been detected.

The embassy emphasised that these official statements do not substantiate the claims being circulated and called for a cautious, fact-based assessment.

Reaffirming confidence in India's legal system, Ukraine urged authorities to ensure an independent and impartial investigation and said it was ready to cooperate fully.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

Ukraine protests over detention of nationals in India
Ukraine protests over detention of nationals in India
NIA nabs 6 Ukrainians, 1 American for aiding insurgency
NIA nabs 6 Ukrainians, 1 American for aiding insurgency
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
Ukraine crisis: India's a tightrope walk, say experts
Ukraine crisis: India's a tightrope walk, say experts
India's Hungary mission sends team to Ukraine border
India's Hungary mission sends team to Ukraine border

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Nushrat Bharucha's Glam Look Leaves Fans in Awe1:00

Nushrat Bharucha's Glam Look Leaves Fans in Awe

'Iran's Dimona Strike Was the Turning Point of the War'4:38

'Iran's Dimona Strike Was the Turning Point of the War'

Ananya Owns the Red Carpet with Effortless Elegance0:52

Ananya Owns the Red Carpet with Effortless Elegance

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO