Ukraine accuses Russia of 'disinformation operation' in India

In an official statement, the embassy criticised remarks by the Russian foreign ministry, alleging that Moscow was attempting to manipulate information and interfere in India's internal processes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in New York on September 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ukraine has accused Russia of spreading fabricated claims in India about the detention of Ukrainian citizens.

Kyiv alleges Kremlin-linked actors planted false intelligence to influence Indian authorities.

The embassy said such actions show disregard for India's sovereignty and democratic institutions.

Indian police have reportedly found no evidence of Ukrainian-linked terror activity so far.

Ukraine has called for a fair investigation and expressed willingness to cooperate with Indian authorities..

The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday accused Russia of conducting a 'disinformation operation' in India by circulating what it described as fabricated claims about the detention of Ukrainian citizens.

In an official statement, the embassy criticised remarks by the Russian foreign ministry, alleging that Moscow was attempting to manipulate information and interfere in India's internal processes.

The embassy claimed that allegations about Ukrainian 'terrorists' were based on fabricated inputs.

It said Kremlin-linked actors had passed 'concocted' information -- allegedly originating from Russian security agencies -- to Indian authorities, describing it as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign.

Russia's actions reflect 'profound disregard' for India's sovereignty: Ukraine

Accusing Moscow of trying to draw India into its geopolitical agenda, the embassy said such actions reflect a 'profound disregard' for India's sovereignty and democratic institutions.

"India is a sovereign democratic state, and its judicial system cannot be influenced by external political instructions," the statement said, while criticising Russian judicial institutions as politically driven.

The embassy also referred to the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued in March 2023 against Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes, including the deportation of civilians from Ukraine.

It further accused Russia of destabilising activities globally through private military networks such as the Wagner Group, citing sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Ukraine backs Indian probe, raises regional concerns

Highlighting regional concerns, Ukraine pointed to Russia's defence cooperation with Myanmar, including the supply of fighter jets and helicopters, and warned that such actions contribute to instability.

At the same time, the embassy cited Indian law enforcement to question the allegations.

Referring to a statement by Stephen Lalrinawma, Superintendent of Police, CID (Special Branch), Mizoram, it said no suspects had been intercepted and no terror-related activity linked to Ukrainian nationals had been detected.

The embassy emphasised that these official statements do not substantiate the claims being circulated and called for a cautious, fact-based assessment.

Reaffirming confidence in India's legal system, Ukraine urged authorities to ensure an independent and impartial investigation and said it was ready to cooperate fully.