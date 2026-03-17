NIA arrests 6 Ukrainians, 1 American for aiding insurgency in India

The NIA alleged that the accused were in touch with ethnic armed groups in Myanmar and supported proscribed Indian insurgent outfits by supplying weapons, drones and providing training.

IMAGE: Six foreigners, accused of illegally entering Mizoram, then Myanmar, to contact and train ethnic war groups associated with Indian insurgent groups, being taken away from the Patiala House Court after being produced before the NIA court, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points NIA arrested six Ukrainian nationals and one US citizen for alleged links with Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups aiding Indian insurgents.

Accused remanded to 11 days of NIA custody till March 27 under UAPA and BNS provisions.

Agency alleges supply of weapons, drones and training, with links to terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles.

Ukraine lodged an official protest, sought immediate release and consular access for its citizens.

Kyiv denied proven wrongdoing, called some reports 'distorted', while the US Embassy acknowledged awareness but declined comment.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six Ukrainian nationals and one United States citizen for allegedly supporting ethnic armed groups in Myanmar and aiding insurgent outfits in India by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them, even as Ukraine lodged an official protest seeking the immediate release of its citizens.

The accused have been identified as Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, and Ukrainian nationals Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.

They have been booked under Section 18 (terror conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma remanded all seven accused to 11 days of NIA custody till March 27, against the agency's request for 15 days.

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

What are the charges

The NIA alleged that the accused were in touch with ethnic armed groups in Myanmar and supported proscribed Indian insurgent outfits by supplying weapons, drones and providing training.

According to the agency, they entered India on valid visas, travelled to Mizoram -- a protected area -- and then crossed into Myanmar, where they were trained and subsequently engaged in training activities.

"The said aspects definitely affect the national security and interests of India," the agency said.

During remand proceedings, the NIA also claimed that the accused were in contact with unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles and had brought a large consignment of drones from Europe via India.

Ukraine lodges protest

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, met MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and handed over an official note of protest, demanding the immediate release of the detained Ukrainians and unimpeded consular access.

The Ukrainian side said six of its citizens were detained on March 13 and, based on preliminary information, the charges relate to unauthorised entry into Mizoram and alleged illegal crossing of the India-Myanmar border.

It asserted that there are no established facts proving their involvement in unlawful activities and alleged that some media reports contained 'distorted' and 'manipulative' interpretations.

The Ukrainian Embassy said it had not received any official notification regarding the detention but confirmed that legal aid had been provided to the detainees and its representatives attended the court hearing on March 16.

The mission added that it remains in contact with the families of those detained and is closely monitoring the situation.

US embassy refuses to comment

A US Embassy spokesperson said they were aware of the case but declined to comment further citing privacy reasons.

Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey and advocate Ankur Saigal appeared for the accused and opposed the NIA's custodial remand plea, while special public prosecutor Atul Tyagi, along with Amit Rohila and others, represented the agency.