News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv evacuated

52 Indian sailors stranded at Port of Mykolaiv evacuated

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2022 17:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian mission in Ukraine on Tuesday said it has evacuated 52 out of the 75 Indian sailors stranded at the Port of Mykolaiv in the war-hit nation.

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a civilian injured during shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

It also said that the evacuation of the remaining 23 sailors would be attempted on Tuesday.

'Mission intervened to evacuate 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Yesterday buses arranged by Mission evacuated total of 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese & 3 Syrians,' the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.

 

'Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors. Mission is attempting their evacuation today,' it said.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under 'Operation Ganga', which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'
'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other over safe corridors
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other over safe corridors
How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?
How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?
In talks with non-BJP parties in Goa: Chidambaram
In talks with non-BJP parties in Goa: Chidambaram
Indra Nooyi: 'Female leaders have it much tougher'
Indra Nooyi: 'Female leaders have it much tougher'
'It's beautiful to be a woman!'
'It's beautiful to be a woman!'
Mithali, Mandhana drop in Women's ODI Player rankings
Mithali, Mandhana drop in Women's ODI Player rankings
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

All 694 Indian students stuck in Sumy have left: Govt

All 694 Indian students stuck in Sumy have left: Govt

'Compulsions with Russia behind India's Ukraine stand'

'Compulsions with Russia behind India's Ukraine stand'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances