UK Sikh man's conviction sparks riots, scrutiny of kirpan laws

Large crowds gathered in Southampton on Tuesday evening as officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary stood in riot gear near the home of Vickrum Digwa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak to death.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

Key Points Violent clashes erupted in Southampton after a Sikh man was jailed for murdering teenager Henry Nowak.

Protesters accused police of 'two-tier policing' after footage showed officers handcuffing the victim before his death.

PM Keir Starmer condemned the violence and backed an independent probe into police actions.

The case has triggered debate over legal protections for the Sikh ceremonial dagger, the kirpan.

Police are reviewing anti-racism guidance amid concerns over how officers handle race-related incidents.

A British Sikh man's conviction for the murder of a teenager triggered violent clashes targeted at police in the United Kingdom after body-worn camera footage showed officers handcuffing the victim in his final moments over an allegation of racism.

Large crowds gathered in Southampton on Tuesday evening as officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary stood in riot gear near the home of Vickrum Digwa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak to death.

Riots after murder conviction

Protesters hurled bricks and bottles at police while anti-immigration activists criticised what they called 'two-tier policing' and the alleged prioritisation of one community over another.

"There are serious questions to answer including how accusations of racism informed police thinking and we're supporting the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) to get to the bottom of what happened," Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Parliament.

Starmer condemned the violence, saying attacks on police officers were 'disgraceful and completely unacceptable' and warned that those involved would face the full force of the law.

Hampshire Police Chief Constable Alexis Boon said 11 officers and a police dog were injured in the clashes, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said there could be no justification for exploiting the tragedy to fuel disorder.

There are concerns that far-right groups, including Reform UK and Restore Britain, could seek electoral gains from the controversy ahead of a by-election in Makerfield later this month.

Kirpan debate draws attention

The trial has also focused attention on the Sikh community's legal right to carry the ceremonial dagger, or kirpan, after Digwa argued he acted in self-defence when using a 21-cm knife carried for religious reasons.

Judge William Mousley noted that Digwa belonged to the Nihang Sikh order, whose members traditionally carry a second knife that is often visible.

The judge said Sikh teachings permit offensive use of a kirpan only as a last resort, including lawful self-defence.

After the court found that Digwa had lied about being racially threatened before the incident, several Sikh organisations and MPs expressed support for the victim's family and opposed attempts to link the crime to Sikh religious practices.

A joint statement by the British Sikhs All Party Parliamentary Group stressed that the case concerned the actions of one individual and should not be used to stigmatise Sikh communities or religious freedoms.

During a House of Commons debate, Mahmood reiterated that the kirpan enjoys legal protection under the UK's Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

Police guidance under review

The UK's National Police Chiefs' Council is reviewing anti-racism policing guidance after concerns about wording that suggested officers should treat ethnic minorities differently to achieve what it described as 'equality of outcomes'.

Meanwhile, Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, remains in custody after being convicted of removing the murder weapon from the crime scene. She is due to be sentenced on July 17.

His father, Moga Singh, and elder brother, Gurpreet Digwa, were granted bail after appearing in court on weapons possession charges linked to a police search of the family home following Henry Nowak's murder. Their case will be heard again on July 9.