Right-Wing Groups Protest Delhi Murder, Seek Justice for Victim

Right-wing Hindu organisations are protesting in Delhi, demanding justice and a CBI investigation into the murder of a 26-year-old man following a Holi clash.

Key Points Right-wing Hindu organisations staged a protest in Delhi over the murder of a 26-year-old man.

Protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing and a CBI investigation.

The Sarv Hindu Samaj organised the protest, calling for compensation and a government job for the victim's family.

The murder followed a clash during Holi celebrations between the victim's family and their neighbours.

Police have arrested 16 people in connection with the case, including women and juveniles.

Members of several right-wing Hindu organisations on Sunday staged a protest in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar over the killing of a 26-year-old man earlier this month, demanding strict action against those responsible.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Sarv Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body representing various Hindu groups, took place at Ayyappa Park amid tight security and drew a large number of participants.

Demonstrators raised slogans and demanded action against the accused. Some members also sought compensation for the victim's family and a government job for his elder brother.

"We demand strict action against those involved in the murder, adequate compensation for the victim's family, and a government job for his elder brother," a member of the Sarv Hindu Samaj said during the protest.

The protest comes a day after the Sarv Hindu Samaj demanded that the investigation into the case be transferred to the CBI, a special investigation team or the Crime Branch.

Background of the Killing

On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun was killed following a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area after a girl from Tarun's family threw a balloon, splashing a woman from the neighbour's family during Holi celebrations.

Some Hindu outfits staged a protest against the killing and torched two vehicles of the accused family members.

The police have arrested and apprehended 16 people, including three women and two juveniles, in the matter.

Security Measures During the Protest

A senior police officer said extensive security arrangements were made in the area in view of the gathering.

Police personnel from multiple police stations, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were deployed, the officer said, adding that barricades were put up at key points and vehicles were checked.

Surveillance was also carried out through CCTV cameras with senior officials monitoring the situation on the ground. Besides, police teams in plain clothes were deployed to keep a watch on the crowd, while additional personnel were kept on standby to respond quickly in case of any emergency, the officer added.

Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory in view of the protest, advising commuters to avoid the key stretches where the protest was being held.