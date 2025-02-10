HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UK MP complains about Bengali sign at London station, Musk reacts

Source: PTI
February 10, 2025 10:19 IST

A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London's Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only.

IMAGE: Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel station in 2022 to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi community's contribution to East London. Photograph: @RupertLowe10/X

Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, took to his official X account and posted a picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station.

"This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," Lowe posted on Sunday.

 

Lowe's post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it's ok to have bilingual signage.

Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post.

"Yes," Musk responded.

Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel station in 2022 to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi community's contribution to East London.

The area is home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
