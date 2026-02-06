HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » UK ex-envoy Sinha denies link to Jeffrey Epstein

UK ex-envoy Sinha denies link to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
February 06, 2026 00:47 IST

Sinha issued a brief statement after some posts circulating on social media linked Epstein to one Y K Sinha.

IMAGE: A view of the Indian High Commission in the UK. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Social media posts linked Epstein to a 'Y K Sinha,' prompting the denial.
  • Sinha served as High Commissioner to the UK from 2016 to 2018.
  • The Epstein files contain documents related to sex trafficking investigations involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

India's former high commissioner to the UK, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, on Thursday categorically denied any link to controversial financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sinha issued a brief statement after some posts circulating on social media linked Epstein to one Y K Sinha.

 

"It has come to my notice that there are some tweets circulating on social media linking a Y K Sinha to the ghastly and condemnable activities at Epstein Island.

"I was a high commissioner of India to the UK, from 2016 till 2018. The person mentioned in the tweet is not me, and I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein," he said in the statement.

Epstein has grabbed global headlines due to the infamous Epstein files.

The files are thousands of pages of documents related to two criminal investigations into sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including travel logs, recordings, and emails, which have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
