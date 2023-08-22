News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee before arrest

Rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee before arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi government officer accused of repeatedly raping and impregnating a minor girl was caught on CCTV trying to flee along with his wife, moments before the couple was arrested, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A CCTV footage shows the Delhi government officer tries to flee along with his wife. Photograph: TV grab

The sources said Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were going to meet a lawyer and planning to seek anticipatory bail from a court before they were arrested from near their house on Monday.

Shortly before he was arrested in the case which was registered on August 13, Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in Women and Child Development (WCD) Department following a direction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 

The duo are residents of Shakti Enclave in Burari area, police said, adding that the victim was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

The accused, an ex-cadre officer, had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. His wife has also been charged with giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, they said.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday ended her dharna at St Stephen's Hospital here where she had gone to meet the minor girl.

Maliwal had sat on the dharna Monday morning, claiming that she was prevented from meeting the girl. She left the hospital Tuesday afternoon and could not meet the victim.

A police official said the mother of the girl did not want to meet anyone since the victim is still under observation at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Rani was produced before a court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, while Khakha will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Not allowed to meet rape victim': Maliwal ends dharna
'Not allowed to meet rape victim': Maliwal ends dharna
Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases
Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases
10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held
10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held
'I always plan to bat till the end, like in the IPL'
'I always plan to bat till the end, like in the IPL'
'If you don't like it, don't watch the matches'
'If you don't like it, don't watch the matches'
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
EC to designate Sachin Tendulkar as 'national icon'
EC to designate Sachin Tendulkar as 'national icon'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi bureaucrat, wife arrested for rape of minor

Delhi bureaucrat, wife arrested for rape of minor

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances