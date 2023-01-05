News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UGC nod must for foreign varsities in India

UGC nod must for foreign varsities in India

Source: PTI
January 05, 2023 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Foreign universities will need the University Grants Commission's nod to set up campuses in India and the initial approval will be for 10 years, the panel's chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

He also stressed that foreign varsities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning.

 

These universities will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, Kumar said as the UGC on Thursday announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'.

He added that foreign varsities will also have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus.

On matters related to funds and funding, he said that cross-border movement of funds will be according to the Foreign the Exchange Management Act.

The final norms be notified by the month's end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said and added that the approval granted to foreign varsities will be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting of certain conditions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NEP Opens Doors For Foreign Universities
NEP Opens Doors For Foreign Universities
What it really takes to get into an Ivy League
What it really takes to get into an Ivy League
How to prepare for an international university
How to prepare for an international university
2023: 6 HOT Dating Trends
2023: 6 HOT Dating Trends
'Can't uproot 50,000 people': SC stays U'khand eviction
'Can't uproot 50,000 people': SC stays U'khand eviction
11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers
11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
India's Billionaire Club Shrinks....
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Plan to Study Abroad? 13 TIPS for You

Plan to Study Abroad? 13 TIPS for You

The HOT new study abroad destinations for Indians

The HOT new study abroad destinations for Indians

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances