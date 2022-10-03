News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav vs Shinde: First electoral test on Nov 3 in Andheri East bypoll

Uddhav vs Shinde: First electoral test on Nov 3 in Andheri East bypoll

Source: PTI
October 03, 2022 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After rebelling against the Shiv Sena leadership, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will face its first popularity test in the November 3 bypoll to the Andheri (East) assembly segment in Mumbai, which was represented by Shiv Sena MLA the late Ramesh Latke. 

The upcoming contest has generated intense interest as both the factions of Shiv Sena are vying for the "Bow and Arrow" symbol of the Shiv Sena. The Election Commission is currently hearing the pleas to decide the 'real' Shiv Sena and the allotment of the poll symbol.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the bypoll. The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

 

The Andheri (East) seat fell vacant after the death of Latke, who had won the seat two times in a row, in May this year.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shinde faction have fielded Murji Patel, a former corporator of the Mumbai civic body, in the byelection. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is likely to field late Latke's wife Rutuja Latke.         

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said his party will help Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the byelection.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Sunday inaugurated the party's central office for the by-poll in suburban Andheri.

He tweeted that Murji Patel enjoys a lot of support among the local people.

The Andheri East Assembly constituency is one of the 26 segments located in Mumbai Suburban district. It is part of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

The late Latke had wrested the seat from Congress in 2014. In 2009, it was represented by Suresh Shetty of the Congress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uddhav Vs Shinde over Sena: SC tells EC to decide
Uddhav Vs Shinde over Sena: SC tells EC to decide
We will win: Uddhav after Balasaheb aides ditched him
We will win: Uddhav after Balasaheb aides ditched him
Why Shivaji Park matters for Shiv Sena
Why Shivaji Park matters for Shiv Sena
PS-1: Mani Ratnam's Magic Works, Yet...
PS-1: Mani Ratnam's Magic Works, Yet...
3 kids among 5 dead in massive fire at UP Puja pandal
3 kids among 5 dead in massive fire at UP Puja pandal
Mulayam Singh admitted to critical care unit
Mulayam Singh admitted to critical care unit
'Yatra is a silver lining in the dark clouds'
'Yatra is a silver lining in the dark clouds'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will be left with 'hum do...': BJP leader jabs Uddhav

Will be left with 'hum do...': BJP leader jabs Uddhav

Uddhav's wife visits Navratri event linked to Shinde

Uddhav's wife visits Navratri event linked to Shinde

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances