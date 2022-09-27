SC rejects Uddhav camp plea, allows EC to take up Shinde's claim on Shiv Sena

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a Constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the ”original" Shiv Sena.

”We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission,” the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.