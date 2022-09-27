News
Rediff.com  » News » SC rejects Uddhav camp plea, allows EC to take up Shinde's claim on Shiv Sena

SC rejects Uddhav camp plea, allows EC to take up Shinde's claim on Shiv Sena

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 18:13 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a Constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the ”original" Shiv Sena.

 

”We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission,” the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
HC allows Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Uddhav dares BJP to defeat Shiv Sena in BMC polls
Vedanta row: Shinde govt clears MVA-sanctioned plots
If we are disloyal, Raj govt would've fallen: Cong MLA
Army boosts firepower, surveillance along China border
Alia Bares Her Heart Of Stone
Akie Abe Carries Her Husband's Ashes
The War Against Coronavirus

