Uddhav Is Back At Sena Bhavan

On a day when Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sainik who led the rebellion against him and became chief minister, won the trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray visited Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters in Dadar, north central Mumbai.

Uddhav has promised he will be at Sena Bhavan every day to meet Shiv Sainiks and others, as part of his plan to rebuild the party.

Glimpses of Uddhav at Sena Bhavan:

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com