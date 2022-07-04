News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav Is Back At Sena Bhavan

Uddhav Is Back At Sena Bhavan

By Rediff News Bureau
July 04, 2022 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On a day when Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sainik who led the rebellion against him and became chief minister, won the trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray visited Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters in Dadar, north central Mumbai.

Uddhav has promised he will be at Sena Bhavan every day to meet Shiv Sainiks and others, as part of his plan to rebuild the party.

Glimpses of Uddhav at Sena Bhavan:

 

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Shinde wins Maha floor test, many MVA leaders abstain
Shinde wins Maha floor test, many MVA leaders abstain
Shinde govt may fall in 6 months: Sharad Pawar
Shinde govt may fall in 6 months: Sharad Pawar
Jolt for Uddhav as another Sena MLA joins Shinde camp
Jolt for Uddhav as another Sena MLA joins Shinde camp
I was suppressed...: Shinde after winning trust vote
I was suppressed...: Shinde after winning trust vote
Warrant out against Sanjay Raut in defamation case
Warrant out against Sanjay Raut in defamation case
Salaries of Delhi MLAs hiked from 54k to 90k a month
Salaries of Delhi MLAs hiked from 54k to 90k a month
Indian women crush Sri Lanka; clinch series
Indian women crush Sri Lanka; clinch series
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Shinde back as Sena legislative leader, blow to Uddhav

Shinde back as Sena legislative leader, blow to Uddhav

Sena mouthpiece pokes fun at CM, Speaker saying...

Sena mouthpiece pokes fun at CM, Speaker saying...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances