Rediff.com  » News » Eknath Shinde wins Maharashtra trust vote 164-99

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 04, 2022 12:16 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.

 

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
