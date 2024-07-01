News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls

Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 01, 2024 23:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray won the Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers constituencies while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious on the Konkan Graduates seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, results of which were announced on Monday.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab won from Mumbai Graduates constituency, July 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polls to the Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers constituencies were held on June 26, with as many as 1,43,297 voters exercising their franchise, of which 1,32,071 votes were deemed valid.

 

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar.

Parab received 44,784 votes while Shelar got 18,772 votes.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes. Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.

In the Konkan Graduates constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's Niranjan Davkhare defeated Ramesh Keer of the Congress.

Davkhare got 1,00,719 votes against Keer's 28,585.

Shiv Sena-UBT candidate JM Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Teachers seat. He polled 4,083 of the 11,598 valid votes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha council poll: Jolt to BJP, MVA bags 3 of 5 seats
Maha council poll: Jolt to BJP, MVA bags 3 of 5 seats
Rift in MVA as Cong opposes Uddhav on MLC names
Rift in MVA as Cong opposes Uddhav on MLC names
Why MVA Won 30 Seats In Maharashtra
Why MVA Won 30 Seats In Maharashtra
Euro: Kolo Muani scores late as France beat Belgium
Euro: Kolo Muani scores late as France beat Belgium
Wimbledon PIX: Osaka, Alcaraz advance to 2nd round
Wimbledon PIX: Osaka, Alcaraz advance to 2nd round
'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch
'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch
T20 WC champs wait in Barbados for airport reopening
T20 WC champs wait in Barbados for airport reopening
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Uddhav Sena, Congress reach deal over MLC polls

Uddhav Sena, Congress reach deal over MLC polls

Will win all 4 MLC seats after LS setback: Fadnavis

Will win all 4 MLC seats after LS setback: Fadnavis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances