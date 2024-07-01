Uddhav Sena wins 2 seats, BJP one in Maha council polls

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray won the Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers constituencies while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious on the Konkan Graduates seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, results of which were announced on Monday.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab won from Mumbai Graduates constituency, July 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polls to the Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers constituencies were held on June 26, with as many as 1,43,297 voters exercising their franchise, of which 1,32,071 votes were deemed valid.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar.

Parab received 44,784 votes while Shelar got 18,772 votes.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes. Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.

In the Konkan Graduates constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's Niranjan Davkhare defeated Ramesh Keer of the Congress.

Davkhare got 1,00,719 votes against Keer's 28,585.

Shiv Sena-UBT candidate JM Abhyankar won from the Mumbai Teachers seat. He polled 4,083 of the 11,598 valid votes.