Rift in MVA as Cong asks Uddhav to withdraw 2 nominees from MLC race

The Congress on Tuesday expressed displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray 'unilaterally' announcing Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections in the Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers' constituencies, demanding their withdrawal from the race.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks to the media during the celebrations of party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed Thackeray had selected a candidate finalised by Congress for the Nashik Teachers' constituency without consulting coalition partners.

The biennial elections to four legislative council seats -- Mumbai Graduates constituency, Konkan Graduates Constituency, Mumbai Teachers constituency and Nashik Teachers constituency -- became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.

"Uddhav Thackeray announced the candidates for the Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers constituencies without holding any discussions with us. We expected that the candidates and seats will be finalised only after holding deliberations with (Maha Vikas Aghadi) constituents," Patole told reporters.

The Congress leader said he had asked Thackeray to withdraw the Shiv Sena-UBT nominees from these two constituencies.

Patole claimed he had attempted to contact Thackeray when the candidates were announced, but the Shiv Sena-UBT chief was abroad.

"I had hoped that the announcement of candidates would be made after discussing it with us," he said.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

According to Patole, the Congress had finalised the candidature of Sandeep Gulve for the Nashik Teachers' constituency and informed Thackeray, but the latter inducted Gulve into Shiv Sena-UBT without any discussions and fielded him as their candidate.

"I only want to say that if we collectively decide the seat-sharing formula on these four MLC seats, it would become easier for all of us to win," he added.

In a related incident during the recent Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray's Shiv Sena fielded Chandrahar Patil from Sangli constituency despite Congress' traditional claim to the seat.

This led to Congress aspirant Vishal Patil contesting as an Independent and winning by a significant margin.

For the June 26 elections, the Shiv Sena-UBT has nominated MLC Anil Parab and JM Abhyankar for the Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers constituencies, respectively. Parab is a former state transport minister, and Abhyankar heads the Shiv Sena-UBT teachers' cell.

Out of 78 seats in the Legislative Council, Shiv Sena (undivided) has 11 members, NCP (undivided) 9, Congress 8, and Bharatiya Janata Party 22.

The Janata Dal-United, Peasants and Workers Party, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha have one member each, while four are Independents. 21 seats are vacant.

The vacant seats include 12 members to be nominated by the Governor and nine selected through local body representatives.

Notably, most of the MLCs from Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party have switched their sides to the camps led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, respectively, after the split in these parties.