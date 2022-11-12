News
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav Sena MP from Mumbai Gajanan Kirtikar crosses over to Shinde faction

Source: PTI
November 12, 2022 08:28 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from North West Mumbai Gajanan Kirtikar has joined his faction of the party, now known as the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar (second from right) joins Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, November 11, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy Eknath Shinde/Twitter

In a tweet, Shinde said, "I welcome him and wish him well for his future journey."

Kirtikar, who won from the seat in 2014 and 2019, is the 13th Shiv Sena MP to rebel against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

 

The former CM heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In its original avatar, the Shiv Sena had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 polls, while its 19th member of the Lower House of Parliament is from neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Kirtikar was, however, not available for comment.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
